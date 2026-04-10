Editor,

I would like to draw the attention of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to a matter of growing concern among aspirants awaiting the viva voce for the post of Assistant Professors in various government colleges of the state.

The delay in the release of the shortlisted candidates’ list has led to considerable uncertainty and anxiety among genuine aspirants. For many, this is not the only examination at hand; several other competitive exams are lined up. In such a scenario, timely information regarding shortlisting becomes crucial. If the list is released promptly, candidates who have not been shortlisted can redirect their focus and preparation towards other opportunities without further loss of valuable time.

At present, the absence of clarity is not only causing confusion but also affecting the efficiency and mental preparedness of candidates. Aspirants find themselves in a dilemma about whether to continue preparing for the viva voce or shift their attention elsewhere. This divided focus inevitably hampers performance and productivity.

It is, therefore, a humble request to the APPSC to kindly expedite the process and release the shortlisted list at the earliest. A timely update will go a long way in ensuring transparency, maintaining trust in the system, and helping aspirants plan their academic and professional pursuits more effectively.

I hope the concerned authorities will take note of this issue and act promptly in the interest of the candidates.

A concerned aspirant