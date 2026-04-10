Editor,

I wish to draw the attention of the Commissioners and Principal Secretaries of key engineering departments-PWD, RWD, PHE & WS, WRD, among others-regarding the recent appointment of 161 Assistant Engineers through the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

As these newly recruited AEs undergo two months of intensive training at the Administrative Training Institute, it is both timely and logical to plan their effective deployment across field divisions upon completion. At present, many divisions continue to function under “officiating” or “in-charge” AEs-an arrangement that should ideally be phased out now that regular officers are available.

Replacing such temporary arrangements with duly appointed AEs will significantly improve technical efficiency, accountability, and the overall quality of project execution. It will also ensure better utilisation of skilled manpower and bring much-needed administrative clarity and stability at the field level.

This is an opportune moment for the government to strengthen grassroots engineering administration by placing the right officers in the right positions. A proactive decision in this regard will go a long way in enhancing governance and public service delivery across the state.

Concerned citizen