TAWANG, 10 Apr: Governor K.T Parnaik has suggested a forward-looking approach and practical remedies to address the challenges facing the state through the effective use of technology, data-driven governance, and innovative solutions tailored to the state’s unique conditions.

Participating in the Deputy Commissioners’ conference here in Tawang district on Friday, the Governor stressed the importance of encouraging community participation and local ownership in development initiatives, ensuring that policies are inclusive and responsive to grassroots realities. He also highlighted the need for stronger disaster preparedness mechanisms, given the state’s vulnerability to natural calamities, and called for coordinated efforts across departments to build resilience and ensure sustainable development.

During the conference, the Governor highlighted a wide range of pressing challenges facing the state, including complex land-related issues, gaps in the quality and reach of education, and persistent bottlenecks in infrastructure development.

He also drew attention to the growing problems of urbanization, inadequate waste management systems, emerging health concerns, the issue of illegal migration, and the need to address corruption with greater transparency and accountability.

Emphasizing that these challenges are interconnected, the Governor underlined how they collectively impact governance, environmental sustainability, and the overall quality of life of citizens.

The Governor reminded the DCs that the purpose of the conference is to reflect, assess, and thoughtfully examine the challenges across various spheres of development in the state, providing a valuable platform for open dialogue and collective problem-solving to move forward with greater clarity, efficiency, and purpose.

He expressed confidence that all stakeholders would take note of these concerns and contribute their insights and experience toward achieving excellence in all-round development. He also conveyed his expectation that the recommendations emerging from the deliberations would offer meaningful guidance to policymakers in shaping a more progressive, inclusive, and forward-looking path for the state’s growth.

The Governor said that it is important to understand the broader context that must guide planning, preparation, and implementation of programmes aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 and the state’s aspiration of ‘Viksit Arunachal.’

He said that the scale of central assistance extended to the Northeast, especially Arunachal Pradesh, is unprecedented and reflects the deep faith reposed in the state and the high expectations of the Hon’ble Prime Minister.

“This exceptional support is driven by Arunachal Pradesh’s strategic importance along the northern borders, particularly in relation to China, its role as a key pivot in India’s Act East Policy, and the need to overcome decades of historical isolation and underdevelopment. Equally, it is recognition of the people’s unity, harmony, nationalistic spirit, strong bond with the Armed Forces, and their positive attitude, resilience, and commitment to progress,” he said.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, his cabinet colleagues, commissioners and secretaries, and all the deputy commissioners attended the conference. (Lok Bhavan)