ITANAGAR, 10 Apr: Hundreds marched holding flickering candles from Akashdeep complex to Tennis Court, IG Park here on Friday evening, demanding justice for Yapi Potom, a junior teacher, who was murdered on Tuesday night.

The participants marched through the main thorough fare of Itanagar, shouting slogans, demanding capital punishment for the murderer.

The rally was organised by the Kargu Kardi Welfare Society (KKWS), Lodu Ao Welfare Society (LAWS), Arunachal Teachers’ Association, and its capital region unit, and supported by several community organisations and the public.

Potom was murdered between 11 pm and 11:30 pm on April 7 near her residence in ESS Sector, Itanagar, allegedly by one Daksen (Dagsen) Riram. He was later arrested by the capital police.

Earlier in the day, KKWS and LAWS, during a media briefing at Arunachal Press Club, demanded swift justice and immediate compensation for the bereaved family, warning that shielding perpetrators of such heinous crimes would endanger society at large. They also raised concerns over the safety of teachers and called for stronger measures to protect them.

The organizations urged the government to extend rehabilitation measures, including financial assistance, educational security, and provide psychological counselling to the two minor children of late Potom.

They also urged the legal fraternity, particularly the Bar Association of Arunachal Pradesh, not to represent the accused, considering the gravity of the crime.

Reiterating their demand for a fast-track trial, the groups warned that any delay in justice would only aggravate public anger and erode faith in the system.

The father of the victim also addressed media persons and recalled his daughter’s role in the family and the uncertainty of caring for the family’s ageing parents without her support.

Meanwhile, police are yet to release detailed updates on the investigation, though sources said the case is being treated on priority.

APWWS demands swift, transparent probe into teacher’s murder

The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has urged the state government and law enforcement authorities to ensure a swift, transparent, and thorough investigation into the murder of Yapi Potom.

Expressing deep shock and anguish over Potom’s murder, the APWWS said that the incident is not only a loss to her family and community but also a stark reminder of the persistent threats faced by women in our society.

“Justice must not be delayed. We demand that the perpetrator be subjected to rigorous punishment in accordance with the law, sending a strong message that crimes against women will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” the APWWS stated in a release.

The APWWS stated that the deceased, a junior teacher, left behind two minor children, and appealed to the government to extend comprehensive support, including financial assistance, educational security, and psychological care, to ensure that the children are not deprived of their rights and opportunities due to their mother’s death.

Expressing solidarity with the deceased’s family, the APWWS also appealed to the civil society, organizations, and citizens to come together to demand justice and support the affected children.