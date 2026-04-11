ITANAGAR, 10 Apr: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Friday said the Shyaro micro hydroelectric project in Tawang district will significantly strengthen local power generation, reduce dependence on external electricity sources, and ensure a more stable power supply for nearby communities.

Mein, who also holds the Power and Hydropower portfolios, made the remarks after visiting the 2×1.5 MW project under Jang, in the border district.

Sharing details in a social media post, the deputy chief minister said he inspected the project along with officials of the state’s Power and Hydropower departments.

“Visited the 2×1.5 MW Shyaro Micro Hydroelectric Project under Jang while departing from Tawang, accompanied by Chief Engineer (HPD), Kameng Basin, Shri Durick Kamduk, along with officers from the Power and Hydropower Department,” Mein said in a post on X.

He said that the project is currently undergoing trial run and is expected to be formally inaugurated soon.

“The project is currently under trial run and is expected to be ready for inauguration next month,” the DCM said.

Highlighting its importance for the region, Mein said the project represents a major step toward strengthening energy security in the border district.

“It marks a significant step towards strengthening local power generation, reducing dependency on external sources, and ensuring a stable electricity supply for nearby communities,” he pointed out.

Emphasising the broader benefits of hydropower development in remote areas, the deputy chief minister added that clean energy initiatives are vital for sustainable development in the Himalayan state.

“Harnessing clean hydropower in such regions not only supports sustainable development but will also improve the quality of life for our people,” he said.

The project is designed to generate clean electricity using the natural flow of mountain streams. Once operational, the project is expected to strengthen the local power network and reduce reliance on electricity imported from outside the district, officials said.

Micro and small hydropower projects are particularly important for remote and high-altitude areas like Tawang, where they help ensure reliable electricity supply while promoting environmentally sustainable energy generation, they added. (PTI)