PASIGHAT, 11 Apr: The Spearhead Division of the Indian Army’s Spear Corps, under Project Navbharat, conducted an outreach programme on careers in the Indian Army for students of Classes IX to XII at the Sainik School in East Siang on Saturday. The programme aimed to inspire young minds to pursue a career in the Indian Army and to instill the core values of leadership, discipline, integrity, and selfless service.

During the programme, officers of the Spearhead Division provided insights into the life of a soldier, the ethos of the Indian Army, and the diverse opportunities available to youth aspiring to join the Armed Forces.

During the interaction session, students cleared their doubts about careers in the Army and expressed keen interest in serving the nation. (DIPRO)