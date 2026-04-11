ITANAGAR, 10 Apr: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday said the Winter Adventure Tawang initiative marks an important step toward building a vibrant winter sports ecosystem in the state while unlocking the immense adventure tourism potential of Tawang in the eastern Himalayas.

The chief minister made the remarks after visiting the ongoing training programme at Panga Teng Tso Lake and interacting with trainees participating in skiing and snowboarding sessions.

Highlighting the scale of the initiative, he said a total of 46 trainees are undergoing expert training in skiing and snowboarding under the SkiMo India Federation.

“With 46 trainees undergoing expert training in skiing and snowboarding under the SkiMo India Federation, the initiative not only nurtures local talent but also strengthens Tawang’s potential as a premier adventure tourism destination,” he said.

Describing the programme as an encouraging start for youth engagement in adventure sports, the chief minister added that it represents a promising beginning for youth, sports, and sustainable tourism in the region.

During the visit, Khandu also interacted with trainees taking part in the programme and observed their training sessions at the high-altitude lake.

The Winter Adventure Tawang training programme, being organised in the border district, aims to promote organised winter sports while strengthening the region’s reputation as an emerging hub for adventure tourism, officials said.

The programme is providing intensive training in skiing and snowboarding, along with safety practices and high-altitude endurance preparation for participants. (PTI)