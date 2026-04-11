RONO HILLS, 10 Apr: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) on Friday felicitated its medal-winning karate players for their outstanding performance at the North East Zone Inter-University Karate Championship 2025-26 and the All India Inter-University Karate Championship 2025-26, held at Dibrugarh University, Assam, from 1 to 9 April, under the aegis of the Association of Indian Universities.

At the North East Zone Inter-University Karate Championship, the RGU team secured the second runner-up position among 76 participating universities. In individual events, Sonam Porang of Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar, won the gold medal in the men’s -55 kg Kumite category, while Gomi Dulom of Donyi Polo B.Ed. College secured the gold medal in the women’s -68 kg Kumite category.

At the All India Inter-University Karate Championship, the RGU athletes won one silver and two bronze medals. Lokam Nime of Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar, clinched the silver medal in the women’s -55 kg Kumite category. Sonam Porang secured the bronze medal in the men’s -55 kg Kumite category, while Gomi Dulom won the bronze medal in the women’s +68 kg Kumite category.

Addressing the gathering, RGU vice-chancellor in-charge prof. S.K. Nayak congratulated the students and appreciated their dedication, discipline, and hard work. He emphasized that such accomplishments reflect the university’s commitment to promoting holistic development and excellence beyond academics.

Special appreciation was extended to coach Raja Yangfo, whose guidance and leadership played a vital role in the team’s success.

RGU registrar Dr. N.T. Rikam, finance officer prof. Otem Padung, controller of examinations Dr. Bijay Raji, Dean, faculty of physical education and sports science, prof. Sambhu Prasad, joint registrar Dr. David Pertin, assistant director of physical education Dr. A. Yuvaraj, and other faculty members and university officials attended the programme.

The dignitaries also interacted with the athletes and encouraged fellow students to pursue excellence in sports. (PRO RGU)