YUPIA, 10 Apr: The Papum Pare district administration expressed grave concern over the growing drug abuse in the district and emphasized the need to make a coordinated effort to tackle the problem.

Attending a district-level NCORD committee meeting here on Friday, assistant commissioner Dana Unna emphasized on the need to organize detoxification camps to address the growing concern of substance abuse. She said that such camps should also include counselling sessions for parents, with active involvement of organizers and the police department to ensure a holistic and effective approach to rehabilitation and awareness.

Unna also stressed the need for preparing a structured calendar of activities based on the meeting deliberations and directed all stakeholder departments to submit action taken reports prior to the next NCORD meeting to be held next month.

During the meeting, the committee discussed key issues related to drug demand reduction, enforcement, and inter-departmental coordination to tackle the drug problem.

The meeting also deliberated on strengthening enforcement measures. Emphasis was laid on intensifying checking and surveillance in vulnerable and drug-prone areas, including Gumto, Doimukh, and stretches along the Banderdewa – Sonajuli – Hollongi corridor, which have recently emerged as hotspots for drug trafficking.

Officials from various departments and representatives from the rehabilitation centers attended the meeting and shared their inputs, reaffirming their commitment towards a unified effort to combat drug abuse and trafficking in the district. (DIPRO)