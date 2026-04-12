Correspondent

RUKSIN, 11 Apr: The Young Star Group of Debing village in East Siang district on Saturday launched a year-long plantation drive to make their area clean and green.

To start with, the group planted 100 saplings of different species along the village roadside.

Launching the plantation drive, Ruksin ADC Kiran Ningo urged villagers to take proper care of the saplings to ensure their growth.

Assuring them of all necessary cooperation to fulfill their mission, the ADC advised villagers to conserve natural resources.

Informing them that the government allocates ‘untied fund’ for implementing various schemes in rural areas, the ADC assured the youth that financial aid would be granted subject to availability of funds.

Encouraging the plantation drive, Ruksin (I) ZPM Tayam Darang said he would initiate funds under the afforestation scheme. He urged villagers not to let their cattle roam free and destroy the planted saplings.

The Young Star Group led by Adi Bane Kebang organizer Tarin Taying has adopted a five-year plan to cover roadsides, schools, riverbanks, and public places at their locality.

Debing village is located 10-km west of Ruksin gate. Established in 1964, the village has more than 165 families.

Debing Head GB Yon Yomso, panchayat chairperson Ote Doruk, former anchal members Kamin Apum, Takiram Soboh and Durga Pertin also spoke and supported the plantation drive.