Trump Should Go

By Dr. D.K. Giri

(Prof of Practice, NIIS Group of Institutions)

The American President Donald John Trump is the leader of the most powerful economy and military of the world. The common refrain has been that, “Britain is the oldest democracy, India the biggest and USA is the greatest”. As the 45th President of United States (2017-2021), Trump was acceptable and to some adorable. At the end of his term, Trump, having lost the re-election, nudged his supporters to storm the White House; which raised the eyebrows of many on his democratic spirit and inclinations. On the second term, as he assumed office as the 47th President on January 2025, Trump became a different person, unrecognisable compared to his first term, and intolerable for many.

To confess, until today, I have been a sympathetic supporter of Trump. My perspective was premised on the understanding that Trump may not be articulate in public, not media-savvy, often putting his foot in his mouth, but his actions were directed towards creating prosperity (making money) and building peace in the world. He himself claims that he was instrumental in ending seven wars in his second term. He made a promise to end the Ukraine war soon after he assumed his second term and he unsuccessfully tried. Ironically, he plunged his country into a war against Iran without concretely planning its conclusion.

Trump claimed to finish the Iran war in a few weeks but is still dragging on. In his latest 19-minute address to the nation, he has again claimed to end it soon even without a deal with Iran. But he has also used undiplomatic and harsh words about Iranians. He said, “We will hit them hard and push it back to the stone-age”. This is incomprehensible from the President of United States because, according to him one of the war-objectives was to secure regime change. It is not a war against Iranians. If that is so why such hostile statements against the whole country? In fact, this is my point of departure from Donald Trump’s personality and politics.

The world knows Donald Trump’s to be importunate and capricious but his abusive language is not acceptable. Once he said that Russia and India are two dead economies. His Vice-President went to a European security conference and called names of European leaders and riled their leadership style. Trump’s utterances about NATO leaders have left the world’s most powerful military alliance on the brink. Now, Trump and his Foreign Secretary Mark Rubio are talking about their continuation in NATO. That is an unfortunate development for NATO.

The context of rethinking American’s NATO membership is the refusal of NATO members to militarily support Trump in Iran war. Trump did not think he would need additional support to subdue Iran. He thought Israel and US could finish the job sooner than later. As Trump increasingly get stuck in the conflict, and in his desperation to free-up Strait of Hormuz, he asked NATO allies to give a hand. Exasperated by Trump’s remarks on European leadership, double talk on Ukrainian war, untenable demand to acquire Greenland, have alienated the NATO allies who are quickly building-up their own defence capability rather depending on USA any longer.

Trump is facing heavy criticism at home and non-cooperation from abroad. First, the domestic opposition: criticism against Trump is building up on several fronts. The “No Kings” movement, a coalition of progressive and anti-authoritarian organisations has been protesting against Trump’s expansion of executive powers, immigration policies and military actions in Iran. The Movement has organised several nationwide protests with thousands marching in Washington DC, New York, Los Angeles and other cities. It is estimated that about 8 million have taken to the streets across the country to protest Trump’s policies.

The specific areas of criticism include authoritarianism: Trump’s actions are seen as authoritarian while critics accuse him of undermining democracy and the rule of law. Trump’s economic policies are being criticised for favouring the wealthy and exacerbating income inequality. His hardline immigration policies have widely criticised, with many arguing they are inhuman and target specific communities. America is a land of immigrants. It is wealth and might are created by hard working immigrants who migrate to United States for greater opportunity. Trump himself has immigrant parentage.

Trump’s foreign policy decisions including his handling of the Iran situation, have raised concerns about his impulsiveness and potential for escalation. In fact, some Republicans are critical of Trump’s leadership style and policies arguing that they are alienating voters and harming the party’s prospects in the 2026 mid-terms. Trump’s approval ratings have fallen with a recent poll showing 38 per cent support, the lowest this year. There have been sporadic attempts to impeach President Trump.

Internationally, Trump is losing support. Many leaders would like to be aligned with United States but not Trump and they are waiting out his second term. India is one such country. Relations between New Delhi and Washington have been growing steadily for the last two decades. The defence partnership has been deepening. But Trump’s disruptive trade policies namely the whimsical imposition of tariff has put off Indians if not the government. Interestingly, the American courts have overruled Trump’s tariffs. He is continuing with his tariff offensive by invoking Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974. This provision allows the President to impose temporary import surcharges (up to 15 per cent for 150 days) to address “large and serious” balance-of-payments deficits. In his obsession for tariff, he dug-out an Act passed almost five decades before.

In his first term, Trump stood solidly by India taking on China by declaring it has an expansionist and aggressive power. He also treated China as the main (strategic) rival of United States. Pakistan went out of his radar. Trump asserted that Pakistan double crossed United States having taken billions of dollars in aid. All that aligned with India’s national interest. Prime Minister Modi had openly declared his support for Trump in his election for the second term in an event called Howdy Modi, a community mega event held on September 22, 2019 at the NRG stadium in Houston, Texas, United States. Indians across the country performed puja (worship), an Indian practice for God’s favour, for the victory of Donald Trump in November 2024.

Sadly for Indians, Donald Trump, for reasons known only to him, is propping-up Pakistan, a terror hub. He has even pushed Pakistan to be the interlocutor in Iran war earlier Pakistan was included in the peace committee for Palestine. One fails to understand Trump’s strategy in pushing Pakistan which is neither acceptable to Iran nor Israel. He calls Modi as one of his close friends yet puts India on the defensive, at least vis-à-vis Pakistan. If Trump is happy for his ego to be massaged by Pakistan, so be it. Islamabad acknowledged Trump’s so-called mediation in Operation Sindoor and even suggested Trump for Noble Peace Prize. Trump is unlikely to change so in the interest of United States and world peace, he should go. — INFA