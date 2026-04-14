Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92, marking the end of an era in Indian music. She broke all barriers – be it language or age – and her popularity never diminished.

With her distinct voice, she was never overshadowed despite being the sister of Lata Mangeshkar, and she carved her own unique space in playback singing. She will also be remembered for her extraordinary longevity; her career spanned over eight decades, making her one of the longest-performing singers in global music history, during which she recorded over 12,000 songs across multiple languages.

Her versatility across genres was unmatched. She excelled in cabaret, romantic songs, and ghazals, showcasing remarkable range – from the ever-popular dance number ‘Piya Tu Ab To Aaja’ to the mesmerising ‘Dil Cheez Kya Hai’.

A recipient of several prestigious awards, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan, she continued performing till the very end, mesmerising her fans.

What an incredible voice India was blessed with – such an amazing range, touching people across generations and genres. She will always live on through her music.