ITANAGAR, 14 Apr: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday said that the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) is of strategic importance for the entire country.

Addressing a public meeting in Riga in Siang district, Khandu said about 70 per cent of the villagers have already signed MoUs for the pre-feasibility study for the project.

He urged the remaining communities to understand the importance of the project and give their nod.

Khandu said the project is crucial for national security, protection of the Siang river ecosystem, flood control and water regulation, safeguarding downstream communities, and long-term economic and infrastructure development.

He claimed that the project would help maintain river flow, prevent water scarcity, mitigate flood risks, and strengthen India’s strategic preparedness in view of upstream developments.

Khandu said the pre-feasibility study does not mean final approval for construction, adding that public hearings will be conducted at a later stage and final decisions will be taken only after community consultations.

The proposed investment of about Rs 1.5 lakh crore for the project would bring unprecedented opportunities, including infrastructure development, employment generation, agricultural advancement, and compensation benefits for affected landowners.

At the programme, Khandu unveiled development projects worth Rs 196.44 crore in the district.

He laid the foundation stone for accommodation for government staff, a community hall in New Hiram Riga, a women’s police station building in Pangin, and a multipurpose cultural hall in Pegging Bote.

He also laid the foundation stone for a 120-capacity hostel building and other infrastructure works at the Government Higher Secondary School in Pangin, and improvement of the district headquarters township road in Boleng, among others.

He inaugurated a government Industrial Training Institute in Pangin, a two-lane road from BRTF Rengo to the district hospital in Boleng, a 70-metre Bailey bridge over the Subbung river on the Dosing-Pareng-Yibuk Road, and a fire station in Boleng.

Additionally, the chief minister announced the construction of a new circuit house in Riga, an integrated water supply project in Boleng, and a modern stadium in the district. (CM’s PR Cell, with PTI input)