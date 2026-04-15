By Juliusz Gojlo

(Expert, Centre for Intl Relations, Poland)

“Amateurs talk strategy; professionals talk logistics.” The observation attributed to US Chief of Army Staff Omar Bradley captures a fundamental truth about modern warfare—one that is becoming increasingly evident in the unfolding conflict in the Gulf. Beneath the spectacle of missile strikes and advanced weaponry lies a quieter but more decisive reality: wars are ultimately determined not by technological brilliance alone, but by the ability to sustain operations over time.

At first glance, the confrontation involving the United States, Israel, and Iran appears to reflect a familiar imbalance. The US and Israel possess overwhelming technological superiority—precision-guided munitions, advanced air defence systems, and unmatched intelligence capabilities. Iran, by contrast, relies on a mix of missile forces, drones, and asymmetric tactics. Yet this conventional framing obscures a deeper dynamic. The key question is not who has the most advanced systems, but who can absorb costs, replenish resources, and maintain pressure over the long term.

This distinction becomes especially important in a conflict where strategic clarity appears uncertain. Statements by Donald Trump suggesting that hostilities are both ongoing and effectively concluded highlight a broader ambiguity in objectives. In the absence of a clearly defined end-state, operational success becomes difficult to measure. Under such conditions, logistics—cost, production, and sustainability—emerges as the central determinant of outcomes.

Limits of Technological Superiority

Public narratives of war tend to emphasise visible power: precision strikes, advanced platforms, and battlefield dominance. These images reinforce the perception that technological superiority ensures control. However, such perceptions can be misleading.

Advanced systems are not only expensive to develop; they are also costly to deploy and sustain. Every missile launch, every interceptor fired, and every sortie flown draws upon an extensive logistical chain. The effectiveness of a military force therefore depends not just on its ability to strike, but on its ability to do so repeatedly, reliably, and at scale. It is here that the current conflict reveals a critical asymmetry.

Economics of Modern Warfare

Iran’s response has demonstrated a strategy centred on cost imposition. Rather than competing directly in high-end technological domains, it has leveraged relatively inexpensive systems—drones and missiles—to impose disproportionate burdens on its adversaries.

The economic imbalance is striking. A single American cruise missile may cost around two million dollars, while interceptor systems such as Patriot or THAAD can be even more expensive per use. By contrast, many Iranian drones and short-range missiles are produced at a fraction of that cost, sometimes in the tens of thousands.

This disparity creates a structural disadvantage for technologically superior forces. Defending against low-cost, high-volume attacks requires the repeated use of high-cost interceptors. Over time, this exchange ratio becomes unsustainable.

Saturation &Attrition

The use of saturation tactics intensifies this imbalance. By launching multiple drones and missiles simultaneously, Iran forces defensive systems to engage numerous targets at once. Even if most threats are neutralized, the cost of interception remains high.

More importantly, such tactics contribute to the gradual depletion of defensive stockpiles. Replenishing advanced munitions is a slow and resource-intensive process. Production constraints—ranging from specialized components to limited manufacturing capacity—mean that stockpiles cannot be rapidly restored.

In contrast, simpler offensive systems can often be produced more quickly and in larger numbers. This divergence in production timelines creates a cumulative advantage for the side employing cost-effective, scalable weapons. The result is a war of attrition not only in physical terms, but in economic and industrial capacity.

Constraints on Power Projection

These logistical realities are particularly evident in the maritime domain. Aircraft carriers, long regarded as symbols of American power, are also among its most complex and resource-intensive assets. Their effectiveness depends on proximity to the theatre of operations.

However, the development of anti-access/area denial (A2/AD) capabilities has altered this equation. By deploying missiles capable of targeting naval assets at significant distances, Iran has created zones where even advanced platforms must operate cautiously.

As a result, carriers are often forced to maintain greater distance from contested areas. This repositioning has direct operational consequences. Increased distance leads to longer flight times, higher fuel consumption, and greater reliance on aerial refuelling. It also reduces payload capacity and limits the number of sorties that can be conducted. In effect, logistical constraints begin to erode the very advantages that these platforms are designed to provide.

Escalation & Exposure

In response to these challenges, the United States has increased its military presence in the region, deploying additional naval assets and reinforcing defensive systems. While intended to strengthen deterrence, such measures also carry risks.

A greater concentration of high-value assets increases vulnerability to asymmetric attacks. It also raises the stakes of any engagement, making escalation more likely. At the same time, sustaining a larger military presence places additional strain on logistical systems. This creates a paradox: efforts to demonstrate strength may, over time, expose underlying vulnerabilities.

Calibrated Pressure

Iran’s approach appears to reflect a calculated balance between escalation and restraint. Its actions have largely focused on military targets and operational infrastructure, rather than civilian or territorial targets within Gulf states. This allows Tehran to exert pressure on the United States while avoiding a broader regional war.

Such targeting underscores the central role of logistics. By focusing on assets that sustain operations—fuel supplies, transport networks, and support infrastructure—Iran seeks to weaken its adversaries’ ability to maintain military activity over time. This approach highlights an important shift in modern warfare: the objective is not merely to destroy, but to disrupt and degrade.

Regional Uncertainty

For the Gulf monarchies, the conflict raises difficult questions about the reliability of existing security arrangements. For decades, the presence of American forces has been viewed as a guarantee of stability. Yet recent developments suggest that this guarantee is not absolute.

Critical infrastructure remains vulnerable, and the presence of foreign military assets may itself attract risk. This creates a complex dilemma. Dependence on external protection can enhance security, but it can also increase exposure.

The uncertainty extends beyond the immediate conflict. If the current situation reveals structural weaknesses in the regional security framework, it may prompt a reassessment of long-term strategies. States may seek to diversify partnerships or invest more heavily in their own defensive capabilities.

Power & Organization Within Iran

Internally, the conflict appears to have reinforced the role of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). As the primary operator of missile and drone systems, the Guards play a central role in shaping Iran’s military response.

Their organizational structure allows for rapid decision-making and coordinated action, particularly in situations of uncertainty. In this sense, logistics extends beyond material resources to include institutional capacity—the ability to mobilize, coordinate, and sustain operations effectively. In moments of crisis, such capacity becomes a key determinant of power.

In sum, the conflict in the Gulf underscores a fundamental reality of contemporary warfare. Technological superiority, while important, is not decisive on its own. Nor is the ability to deliver precise and powerful strikes sufficient to secure victory.

What ultimately matters is sustainability—the capacity to maintain operations, absorb costs, and impose greater burdens on the adversary over time. Logistics, often overlooked in public discourse, becomes the deciding factor.

In this context, the insight attributed to Omar Bradley remains profoundly relevant. Wars are not won by isolated moments of brilliance, but by the cumulative effect of sustained effort.

As the situation in the Gulf continues to evolve, its outcome will likely be determined not by dramatic turning points, but by the steady, often invisible calculus of resources, production, and endurance. In the end, it is logistics—not spectacle—that decides victory. —INFA