The combined voters’ list of nine states and three union territories has been reduced by 10.2% following the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise conducted by the Election Commission. Electoral roll pruning has led to serious allegations of mass deletion, forcing many to prove their citizenship in their own country.

The total number of voters across the 12 states and union territories was reduced from 50.99 crore to 45.81 crore, representing a decrease of more than 5.18 crore. This has had a huge impact on electoral rolls, as the exercise resulted in a 10.2% reduction in the overall voter base across the affected states and UTs.

While the list also includes the removal of over 60 lakh deceased voters from the electoral rolls during the process – which is a significant step toward cleaning the voter list – this was not the only outcome. Many people have been left struggling to prove their identity, with Uttar Pradesh accounting for the highest number of deletions at 25.47 lakh, followed by West Bengal with 24.16 lakh deceased voters removed during the exercise.

Additionally, 63.16 lakh names were deleted after objections and adjudications during the SIR exercise. The final electoral rolls for 12 states and UTs have been published after Phase II of the SIR, including states like Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Kerala.

The SIR exercise had already been completed in Bihar before the second phase, which covered 12 states and UTs with nearly 51 crore electors. The remaining 40 crore electors will be covered in the next phase of the SIR, which will involve 17 states and five union territories.

While the government may argue that the exercise is an attempt to prune the voter list, the entire process has led to the disenfranchisement of millions of eligible voters, particularly in West Bengal and Bihar, forcing them to prove their identity in their own country.