Editor,

I would like to respectfully bring to the kind attention of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission the recruitment process for Post Graduate Teachers (PGT).

It has been observed that in previous recruitments, such as for Junior Engineer posts, the Commission released a waiting list to ensure that the ratio for viva voce is efficiently maintained in case selected candidates for the viva voce are subsequently appointed as Assistant Engineers. A similar approach for the PGT recruitment would be highly beneficial.

At present, there is a possibility that the viva voce for Assistant Professor posts may be conducted before the PGT viva. Many candidates who have qualified for the PGT mains examination are also eligible and likely to appear for the Assistant Professor selection process. If such candidates are selected for Assistant Professor positions, they may opt out of the PGT viva voce. This could lead to a reduced number of candidates available during the PGT viva stage.

In this context, I humbly request the Commission to consider releasing a waiting list for the PGT viva voce, similar to the Junior Engineer recruitment process. This will help ensure that any vacancies arising due to the withdrawal of selected candidates from the viva voce can be promptly filled, thereby maintaining efficiency and fairness in the recruitment process.

I sincerely hope that the Commission will consider this request in the interest of candidates as well as the effective functioning of the education system.

An Aspirant