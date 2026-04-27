[ Prem Chetry ]

DIRANG, 26 Apr: Several small-sized Buddha statues were stolen by miscreants from the prayer wheel shed of Thupsung Dargye Ling monastery here in West Kameng district on Saturday morning, leaving the residents in a state of shock.

Reportedly, at least 20 Buddha statues have been stolen.

Jikmey Rinpoche of the monastery told this reporter that he had been observing for months that some Buddha statues were missing. He, however, said the theft might have been committed out of ignorance.

“These statues are placed for people to seek solace and offer prayers. These statues are not antique,” he said, adding that “it is unacceptable whoever have committed the crime.”

The rinpoche lamented that it will be hard to replace the stolen statues if the thefts continue.

He said, “We never thought people could be so malicious. We have CCTV cameras installed inside the monastery premises, but there are no cameras covering the long railings of prayer wheels beyond the monastic courtyard.”

The rinpoche said that more CCTV cameras need to be installed.

Senior Veterinary Officer Dr Darge Tsering, who noticed the empty altars under the mane shed during his morning walk on Saturday, appealed to visitors not to misuse religious places, saying that “such unsociable acts not only hurt religious sentiments but also cast doubts upon every visitor.”

Locals expressed strong resentment over the incident and are suspicious of tourists, citing recent incidents of theft and shoplifting in Tawang, along with complaints from resorts, hotels, and homestay owners about showpieces and other belongings being stolen by tourists.