LIKABALI, 26 Apr: Governor KT Parnaik urged the state government to introduce stronger provisions for ex-servicemen’s welfare, including enhanced job reservations in civil offices, cash incentives, and land allotment for decorated personnel, while ensuring smooth disbursement of gratuity and welfare funds.

He also called for robust medical support to them through the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme.

Addressing ex-servicemen and veer naris during a rally at the military station here in Lower Siang district on 26 April, the governor commended the ex-servicemen for their dedicated and distinguished service to the nation, acknowledging their sacrifices, discipline and unwavering commitment in safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and security. He said that ” the nation owes a lasting debt of gratitude to its veterans, whose experience and patriotism remains a valuable national asset.”

Highlighting the need to address the challenges faced by personnel who retire early below officer rank, he stressed the importance of meaningful rehabilitation, resettlement and livelihood opportunities. He underscored that the Government of India’s provisions for reservation of vacancies for ex-servicemen must be implemented in letter and spirit to ensure justice and dignity for veterans.

Strongly advocating the welfare of veer naris, the governor called for greater societal respect, institutional support and compassionate outreach for the brave spouses of fallen heroes. He emphasised the need to safeguard their pension rights, ensure quality education for their children, and strengthen access to medical assistance and welfare support.

Describing ex-servicemen as disciplined, skilled and mission-oriented human resources, he said their expertise should be meaningfully utilised in sectors such as the Ecological Territorial Army, fire and emergency services, police services, and as community motivators.

“The state must extend all eligible benefits to veterans and harness their experience in nation-building and public service,” the governor said.

56 Infantry Division GOC Maj Gen Vivek Bakshi and Arunachal Pradesh Rajya Sainik Board Director, retired air commodore Rinchin Dorji Musabi also addressed the gathering, highlighting various welfare schemes, rehabilitation measures and ongoing initiatives for the benefit of ex-servicemen, veer naris, and their families.

The governor, along with MLA Oken Tayengand Maj Gen Bakshi felicitated ex-servicemen, veer naris, next of kin and dependents, recognising their service, resilience and achievements.

Later, the governor, accompanied by Maj Gen Bakshi and others visited the service counters set up as part of the ex-servicemen rally, including health check-ups, dental care, PAN and Aadhaar facilitation, SBI bank account opening, and ex-servicemen welfare information desks. He also interacted with ex-servicemen and their family members, listening to their concerns and guiding officials to address several issues on the spot.

The governor handed over wheelchairs to immobile ex-servicemen, reaffirming the commitment of the Indian armed forces to the welfare, dignity and wellbeing of veterans.

Over 1,300 ex-servicemen and veer naris from Arunachal Pradesh and Assam participated in the rally, which was organised by the Spearhead Division (56 Infantry Division), under the aegis of the Spear Corps (4 Corps, Tezpur) of the Indian Army, in coordination with the state and district administrations of Assam and Arunachal. (Lok Bhavan)