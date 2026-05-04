Editor,

I would like to express my sincere appreciation for the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) for uploading the question-cum-answer booklet (QAB) of the general English paper of the APPS Combined Competitive Examination (Mains).

Although the release came later than expected, the commission’s assurance that the remaining QABs will be uploaded in a phased manner is a welcome development. This initiative reflects a new era of transparency and accountability being ushered in by the current chairman and secretary. Such steps go a long way in building trust among aspirants and enhancing the credibility of the examination process.

At the same time, I would like to offer a constructive suggestion. It is worth noting that not all aspirants seem interested in accessing their QABs. Therefore, from future recruitment cycles onwards, the commission may consider streamlining the process by inviting applications or RTI requests from interested candidates who wish to access their QABs. A fixed timeline, say one month, can be provided for submitting such requests. Thereafter, the APPSC may upload only the QABs of those candidates who have applied for them.

This approach would significantly reduce administrative burden and time required for uploading all booklets while still ensuring transparency for those who genuinely seek it.

I hope the commission will consider this suggestion in the spirit of continuous improvement.

Aspirant