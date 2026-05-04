Editor,

We would like to congratulate the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission for successfully conducting the AESE examination in a fair and transparent manner. This is a commendable step towards restoring public confidence after the challenges faced in the past.

At the same time, we would like to highlight the need for greater transparency in the evaluation process. It would be highly beneficial if the commission published a detailed marks statement with clear segregation of marks obtained in technical and non-technical subjects. Further, inclusion of marks from the preliminary/screening test and viva voce would ensure a complete and holistic assessment of candidates.

Such transparency would help aspirants clearly understand their performance, especially in cases where there is a significant difference between written and viva voce scores. It would also guide future candidates in refining their preparation strategy and focusing on the right areas.

A structured and detailed disclosure of marks will not only improve accountability but also strengthen the credibility of the examination system in the long run.

We sincerely hope the authorities concerned will take note of this and act in the larger interest of fairness and aspirant welfare.

AESE 2026 aspirants