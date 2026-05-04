Editor,

I wish to express concern regarding the recent deployment order of assistant engineers (AEs) under the Power Department, where newly recruited AEs have largely been posted as ASW (planning). It is disheartening to see that officers selected through a rigorous process are not being utilised at the field level where their technical expertise is most needed.

At a time when many divisions across departments continue to function under ‘in-charge’ or officiating AEs, assigning regular AEs to planning roles while leaving field responsibilities to temporary arrangements appears both illogical and counterproductive. The very purpose of recruiting qualified engineers is to strengthen execution, supervision, and accountability on the ground.

It is sincerely hoped that such practices are not replicated in departments like RWD, PWD, PHE&WS, and others. Rational deployment – placing duly appointed AEs in field positions – will ensure better project implementation, improved quality of work, and stronger governance outcomes.

I earnestly request the commissioners and principal secretaries of the departments concerned to take a thoughtful view of this matter. Prioritising competent officers at the grassroots level will go a long way in bringing meaningful and visible development across Arunachal Pradesh.

Concerned engineer