Editor,

I write to express my heartfelt congratulations to Dr Joram Aniya on her appointment as the first full-time member from Arunachal Pradesh in the NITI Aayog. This achievement marks a proud and defining moment not only for Arunachal Pradesh but for the entire Northeast region.

Dr Aniya’s journey as an academic, policy expert, and educationist reflects dedication, intellect, and a deep commitment to public service. Her elevation to such a prestigious national platform is both well-deserved and inspiring, especially for young scholars and professionals across the region who aspire to contribute to nation-building.

At a time when inclusive development and balanced regional representation are critical, her presence in the NITI Aayog brings hope that the unique challenges, aspirations, and potential of the Northeast will receive thoughtful attention in national policymaking. Her experience and understanding of grassroots realities will undoubtedly enrich policy discussions and contribute to innovative and equitable solutions.

I would also like to extend my appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India for recognising talent from the Northeast and ensuring greater inclusivity in decision-making bodies.

As citizens, we look forward to Dr Aniya’s impactful contributions and hope she continues to inspire many more individuals from the region to dream big and serve the nation with integrity and excellence.

Wishing her a successful and meaningful tenure ahead.

Bage Kamsi,

H Sector, Itanagar