The Environment Ministry has raised concerns regarding compliance with guidelines prescribing penal compensatory afforestation (PCA) in cases involving violations of the forest conservation law. In its letters to states, it expressed concern that “submission of incomplete compliance, without fulfilling penal compensatory afforestation requirements, is leading to delays in the grant of Stage-II approval, as the ministry is constrained to seek requisite compliance again.” The forest conservation law has often been misused and bypassed in the country.

Afforestation, particularly when treated as compensatory or mere exercise, as is often the case, prioritises quantitative targets over ecological quality, with little guarantee that lost forest ecosystems are truly restored, particularly in the ecologically fragile places. Under the PCA, afforestation work is to be undertaken over and above the compensatory afforestation specified in the guidelines, in proportion to the area where non-forestry activities have been carried out without prior approval. Non-compliance and the lack of a strict enforcement mechanism have reduced it to a mere procedural tool, rather than an effective regulatory policy.