Two drug peddlers nabbed

ITANAGAR, May 20: The capital complex police nabbed two drug peddlers from Banderdewa area in Papum Pare district on Sunday, and seized 18 vials of suspected brown sugar and a large quantity of psychotropic tablets and capsules from their possession.

The arrested persons have been identified as Brindavan Burman (24) and Shan Sonar (23), both from Harmuty in Lakhimpur district of Assam, informed Capital Complex SP Tumme Amo.

Two mobile phones, some cash and the scooter they used for peddling drugs were also seized.

“The peddlers disclosed that drugs are being procured from the Assam side of Banderdewa,” said Amo.

A suo moto case has been registered against the arrested persons under the NDPS Act, he said.

APWWS commends SP

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has commended SP Tumme Amo and his team for making a quick breakthrough by arresting a suspect involved in the murder of a woman whose charred body had been found from Hawa Camp in Papum Pare district last Thursday.

The APWWS also lauded the role of Assam Police in solving the case, which, it said, restored faith and understanding between the two neighbouring states.

The APWWS meanwhile urged the authority concerned to expedite the investigation into the case.