144 CrPC imposed in Longding

LONGDING, May 21: Longding Deputy Commissioner Vikram Singh Malik has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the district, prohibiting assembly of five or more persons in Longding town and carrying of daos and other locally-made weapons in the district from 22 to 26 May, which may be extended further, if the situation demands.

The section has been imposed in order to maintain law and order during and after the counting of votes, the DC said in an order.

“No private vehicles shall be allowed to be parked within a 500-metre area of the counting centre on 23 May, and all liquor shops will remain closed during that period,” the order said.

Procession or victory celebration without the permission of the DC has also been prohibited.