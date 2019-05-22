APSCW seeks charge-sheets on recent murders

ITANAGAR, May 21: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) on Tuesday sought early submission of the charge-sheets in the murder of one Alef Basumatary in Papum Pare district’s Kimin and the triple murder case in Daporijo in Upper Subansiri district.

Condemning both the incidents, APSCW Chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi, Member Likha Joya and Member Secretary Yame Higio met with Capital SP T Amo, and held discussions regarding Basumatary’s murder.

The team also visited the women police station here, and spoke with the officer-in-charge and the accused in the case of Basumatary’s murder.

Seeking justice for the victims and their families, the APSCW requested the people to cooperate with the police for smooth investigation of the cases.

On 16 May, the unidentified body of a woman, who had been shot and burnt, was found in Hawa Camp (Kimin) area in Papum Pare district. The body was later identified as that of Alef Basumatary.

On the night of 17 May, a man identified as Boda Motu allegedly killed his brother, his sister-in-law, and his wife in Upper Subansiri district.