Voter urges CEO to cancel postal vote cast by proxy

ITANAGAR, May 21: A voter of the Dumporijo assembly constituency in Upper Subansiri district has requested the chief electoral officer (CEO) here to direct the Upper Subansiri district electoral officer (DEO) to immediately cancel the postal vote cast by another person in his name.

The voter, Tater Marde, a driver with the state transport department who was engaged in election duty, in a complaint to the CEO on Tuesday said he had not received the postal ballot facility even after he had applied for it.

However, Marde said, on enquiring at the Yupia DEO office on 16 April, he found his name on the list of the postal ballots for Dumporijo, which had been dispatched to the capital SP’s office here.

Marde said a police inspector named Maga Novin “in a very fraudulent manner took away my postal ballot, without my knowledge” and “cast vote on my postal ballot and curtailed my voting right and cheated me.”

Novin reportedly admitted his fault, saying he had received Marde’s postal vote letter from the capital SP office but had misplaced it while it was in his custody.

Marde also demanded appropriate legal action against the inspector for “committing electoral offence.”