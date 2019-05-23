State reacts to assassination of Aboh and 10 others

ITANAGAR, May 22: Condemnations and angers poured in from all quarters over the dastardly killing of sitting MLA Tirong Aboh and 10 others by unidentified assailants in Tirap district on Tuesday.

In a condolence message to Chakat Aboh, wife of late Tirong Aboh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said perpetrators of such heinous crime will not be spared and befitting action will be initiated to deliver justice to you and your family.

“Aboh was one of the most prominent personalities of Arunachal Pradesh. He was brave and always stood firm for his people. In his demise, the state has lost a brave leader, a social activist and a perfect gentleman.”

Khandu said.

In his condolence message to Chaket, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said: “I am extremely shocked to learn about the unfortunate incident where my colleague sitting MLA from Khonsa West Constituency and your son Longgem Aboh were ambushed along with several others.”

Chief Secretary Satya Gopal also mourned the death of Aboh.

The Peoples’ Party of Arunachal (PPA) said that the assassination of Aboh and 10 others speaks volume about the state of lawlessness in Arunachal Pradesh.

“The state government must swing into action and nab the culprits involved in the ghastly attack at the earliest,” the party said.

“This sad episode reminds us yet again of the most gruesome murder of Wangsa Rajkumar, which remains an unsolved mystery in spite of the high profile case being investigated by the CBI,” it said.

The party stated that “it has now become almost difficult to speak the truth and stand up for what is right as fear and chaos are gripping the state right from the day of declaration of the election across the country.”

The Forum for Naga Reconciliation has said that “the senseless violence and brutal killing” of Tirong Aboh and ten others is “outrageous and numbing.”

“The Forum for Naga Reconciliation strongly condemns this shocking act of violence. FNR shares the grief and sorrow of the people and our hearts go out to the families of those who are victims of this ghastly act,” it said, adding: “The use of violence is short-sighted and has no room in today’s context. We implore the use of nonviolence and contemplative dialogue to address differences and disagreements,” FNR added.

The state unit of Janata Dal (United) expressed profound grief and sorrow over the unfortunate attack and demanded the state and central governments send sufficient forces to combat and eliminate such anti-social and UG elements from the society and state.

The party observed two-minute silence and prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls.

The members of Tirap, Changlang and Longding People’s Forum said that the assassination clearly exposed the frustration of wrong elements that do not have any respect for peace and tranquillity.

“These elements are always trying to push the TCL district into chaos and confusion,” the forum said adding that “the perpetrators of the crime will not be tolerated and be dealt sternly.”

“Such senseless and cowardly act of violence has no place in today’s world,” it said and strongly demanded the state as well as the central governments conduct a probe into the incident and take stem action against the killers.

The forum prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members to withstand the tragedy.

The Tirap, Changlang, Longding, Namsai Student’s Union of Rajiv Gandhi University expressed shock over the gruesome murder of the 11 innocent people.

Conveying deepest sympathy and condolences to the families and friends of deceased, the union appealed to the people of Tirap, Changlang, Longding, Namsai, including political leaders and unions to stand united and fight against such anti-social elements.

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Seva Dal and Arunachal Pradesh Congress Young Brigade Seva Dal deeply mourned the unfortunate demise of the 11 innocent civilians, and conveyed prayers and sympathies to the bereaved families.

Meanwhile, sitting MLAs Wangki Lowang and Wanglam Sawin, and Tirap Deputy Commissioner PN Thungon paid homage to late Aboh and PSO Constable Poanhang Agi, who was also killed in the ambush.

State BJP vice president Wanglong Rajkumar, NPP candidate from Namsang constituency Tawang Lowang, officers and officials of Tirap, the chiefs, GBs, interim PRIs members from various corners of Tirap also paid last respect to Aboh.

The Nyishi Elite Society termed the killing of Aboh and others as cold blooded massacre of innocent people.

It appealed to the government to act tough against the perpetrators of the crime and ensure speedy delivery of justice to the families of the deceased and the injured ones.

Arunachal Youth Organisation and Galo Peoples’ Front (GPF) also vehemently condemned the brutal attack and killing of Tirong Aboh and others.

The organizations urged both state and central governments to take action against those responsible for the attack

The GPF observed two-minute silence for the peace of departed souls and wished early recovery for the injured.