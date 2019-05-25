25,000 votes cast through postal ballots in Arunachal assembly polls

ITANAGAR, May 24: Over 25,000 votes were cast through postal ballots in the Arunachal Pradesh assembly polls, including 83 in the NOTA category, even as counting of votes for four constituencies is still going on.

According to data available with the Election Commission of India (ECI), a total of 25,805 votes were cast through postal ballots.

A total of 1497 of maximum postal ballots were counted in the Ziro-Hapoli constituency in Lower Subansiri district, followed by Basar constituency in Lepa Rada district at 954 votes.

The Ziro-Hapoli constituency too received the maximum number of ‘none of the above’ (NOTA) votes through postal ballots at 11.

According to the ECI’s norms, the facility of postal ballot, where a voter casts his or her vote using electronically transmitted postal ballot papers (ETPB) rather than physically visiting polling booths, is available for service voters which include members of the armed forces, police and government officials on poll duty, and those who are posted outside India. (PTI)