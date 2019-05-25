Assembly election: The toppers and the trailers

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, May 24: Three BJP candidates registered the highest margins of victory in the assembly election in Arunachal Pradesh.

Kumsi Sidisow of Thrizino-Buragoan registered the highest margin in terms of percentage, with 83.28, against Kalo Dususow of the Congress. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein registered the second highest margin, with 82.03 percent, in Chowkham. And BJP candidate Chau Zingnu Namchoom won by a margin of 69.79 percent in Namsai.

The assembly election this time also witnessed some terribly feeble performances. Seppa West INC candidate, Sorsomi Degio, got the lowest number of votes – 54 – a margin of 0.81 percent.

In Raga, Kabak Soping (INC) got just 79 votes, with a margin of 0.63 percent. Similarly, the INC’s Chayang Tajo candidate, Joro Doka, got 82 votes in total, with a margin of 0.79 percent. In Bordumsa-Diyun, independent candidate Yari Tok had to be content with 102 votes, which is a margin of 0.63 percent, and JD (S) candidate Rima Taipodia got 89 votes, with a margin of 0.92 percent, in Likabali.