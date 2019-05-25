Live upto expectations

Dear Editor,

Congratulations to the new incumbents who will be representing the state in the parliament.

At the same time, a small reminder from your people: Note that this is the inception of your responsibilities; remember that every vote given to you was with faith – a faith that there will be changes, development and contentment for every citizen of the state. Don’t be materialistic but paradigms of virtue.

Remember that every single vote makes you a man, a responsible leader. Remember your promises. The people are waiting for a new Arunachal.

Sincerely,

Rinyaa Kamsi,

Dobam