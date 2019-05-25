Shut down internet during exam

Dear Editor,

I would like to draw the attention of our chief minister to the problem we have faced in competitive exams in our state.

Sir, many of the aspirants have put in hard work to prepare for the upcoming JE exam. Obviously, everyone wants a fair exam in order to eradicate online cheating system by keeping an agent.

Therefore, it would be great if you could shut down the internet on 8 and 9 June, so that the exam can be conducted in a fair manner, as you had done in last year’s AE exam. Our hopes are on you, sir.

Sincerely,

Aspirant candidate