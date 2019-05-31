Police rearrest one of four escaped convicts

Staff Reporter

TEZU, May 30: The police here in Changlang district have rearrested one of the four prisoners who escaped from the district jail here on 28 May.

Dolu Chakma was arrested from Danglat area here at around 5 pm on Wednesday.

Chakma is a murder convict. Two of the remaining three absconding prisoners are Sopiyo Nepo and Lombu Thapa, both murder convicts, and the third is an under-trial prisoner, Pritambar Bhuyan.

According to Tezu Police Station OC Robert Borang, the four prisoners escaped the district jail using a bamboo ladder to scale over the jail’s walls, sometime between 1:30 and 2 pm on Tuesday.

“As per investigation, it is found that on the particular day some work was going on in the jail, and the bamboo ladder was accidentally left unattended later. The jail warden had failed to notice it, and the four prisoners got hold of the ladder and escaped,” Borang said.

He mentioned that a convict, Sopiyo Nepo, had also escaped from the same district jail a couple of years earlier.

The OC informed that a case under Section 223/224/34 IPC has been registered with regard to the latest incident, and that investigation is on, even as a massive manhunt is underway to recapture the remaining convicts.

“The police have sealed off all escape routes, and search operations are being carried out at every check naka. We are hopeful that the trio will be recaptured soon,” the OC said.