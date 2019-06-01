Adm Karambir Singh is new CNS

ITANAGAR, May 31: Admiral Karambir Singh on Friday took charge as the 24th chief of the naval staff (CNS), the Kohima-based defence PRO has informed.

Adm Singh is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla. Commissioned into the Indian Navy in July 1980, he earned his wings as a helicopter pilot in 1981.

On promotion to flag rank, Adm Singh was appointed as the chief of staff, eastern naval command. His other important flag appointments include chief of staff of the tri-services unified command at the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and flag officer commanding, Maharas-htra and Gujarat naval area.