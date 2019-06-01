Union alleges fund misappropriation, DC denies allegation

ITANAGAR, May 31: The All Kamle District Students’ Union (AKDSU) has lodged an FIR with the special investigation cell (SIC) SP against the Kamle deputy commissioner, DDSE, DPC, and others over alleged misappropriation of fund meant for implementation of the Chief Minister Samast Shiksha Yojana (CMSSY) in the district.

In a 20-point FIR it submitted to the SIC SP on 27 May, the union claimed that the DC and the DDSE, who are the chairman and member secretary, respectively, of the district level executive committee, and other officials of the department “misappropriated 75 percent of the Rs 3 crore fund allocated against the district during the first phase of scheme implementation.”

It also demanded a probe against the DDSE over alleged improper implementation of the CMSSY in the district.

“As per the DPR/annual action plan (AAP) of the schemes, there have been many projects planned to improve the education scenario of the district, which have been vigorously neglected and never executed with the conditions defined in the guidelines of CMSSY. The work completion report/certificate against the work is forged by obtaining fake seal and signature of school management committee, headmaster, principal and teacher in-charge of the schools, without their consent,” it claimed.

The union also alleged that payments were made to contractors in two different modes, “ie, issuance of banker’s cheques, and account deposit in the personal accounts of the contractors,” and that illegal deduction was also made from the payment to each contractor.

The AKDSU also alleged diversion of the CMSSY fund sanctioned for the construction of new teachers’ quarters at the government upper primary school in Radum, besides illegal payment against incomplete work on construction of two units of Type-II teachers’ quarters at the government higher secondary schools in Raga and Ligu under the CMSSY’s 2018-19 AAP.

The DC, Maki Loyi, has, however, denied the allegations.

Speaking to The Arunachal Times, Loyi said, “The education secretary has ordered an inquiry into the said case, and an inquiry officer will be appointed within a couple of days. I will not comment on the issue as everything will be cleared once the inquiry is over. Let the inquiry commence first.”