Assn seeks impartial investigation

ITANAGAR, Jun 3: Expressing deep concern over the murder of Alef Basumatary, the Apatani Women Association Ziro has requested the police department and the state government to ensure impartial investigation in the case.

Basumatary’s 90 percent burnt body with a gunshot wound was found in Hawa Camp, near Kimin, on 16 May.

Seeking exemplary punishment for the culprit(s) involved in the heinous crime, the association also urged the state government to “revamp the security for women and children in the state.”