DC calls for systematic solid waste mgmt.

PASIGHAT, Jun 3: East Siang Deputy Commissioner Kinny Singh during a consultative meeting here on Monday advocated systematic management of solid waste in the district.

Chairing the meeting with officers of the municipal council, the urban development department and the administration, Singh asked them to carry out “environmentally best practices.”

The meeting discussed ways to reduce the adverse impact of waste materials on human health and environment, and to support economic development and better quality of life.

The DC informed that special training on solid waste disposal and vermicomposting plan will be provided to all the administrative officers. She said the gaon burahs of all the villages will also be involved for proper implementation of the Solid Waste Management Act, 2016.

Highlighting the ban on the use of plastic beyond 50 micron in the district, she said a special drive will be launched soon against the use of plastic.

Singh also informed that burning waste in open areas is banned, and urged the residents to help in segregation of waste at source. (DIPRO)