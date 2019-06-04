GoAP to approach Centre for early completion of airport

ITANAGAR, Jun 3: The state cabinet headed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday decided to approach the union civil aviation ministry to complete the Hollongi greenfield airport project before the deadline of 42 months set by the Airports Authority of India.

The cabinet decided to request the ministry to constitute a project monitoring committee under the chairmanship of the union civil aviation secretary, and with the state’s chief secretary as one of its members, in order to ensure proper monitoring of the project, so that it is completed before the scheduled deadline.

Once it is built, the Hollongi airport will see the landing of A-320 series aircraft, which will also have cargo facilities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the ‘construction of Hollongi airport’ on 9 February this year.

The decades-old dream of having an airport in the state capital could be realized through consistent efforts of the Khandu-led government, which significantly reduced the relief and rehabilitation cost, finalized the permanent site, and convinced the Centre to sanction the dream project. (CMO)