APWWS seeks justice for families of Tirap massacre victims

ITANAGAR, Jun 3: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has requested the state government to ensure that justice is delivered promptly to the families who lost their loved ones in the 21 May Bogapani massacre.

Eleven people, including MLA Tirong Aboh, were killed by suspected NSCN (IM) militants on that day.

Acknowledging the quick action of Chief Minister Pema Khandu after assuming the chair, the APWWS said the decision to grant ex gratia and job security to the next of kin of those killed would go a long way in ensuring financial security for them as many have lost the bread-earners of their families.

Members of the APWWS who visited the families of those who were killed said

the decision to hand over the case to the National Investigation Agency was a welcome move.

Meanwhile, the organization, which has been campaigning for extending maternity benefits and child care leave to the contingency and contractual government staffs, said it was the best gift from the present government to the working mothers.

The APWWS thanked the chief minister “for understanding the pain and suffering of working mothers.”