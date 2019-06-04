Health sector to see improvement in basic infrastructure

ITANAGAR, Jun 3: The Pema Khandu cabinet has said a 250-bedded government hospital and a dedicated maternal, child and eye-care facility will be established in Itanagar.

Apart from providing services to the residents of the capital, the hospital would function as a satellite and a feeder hospital to the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun.

The cabinet said sufficient fund will be made available to the TRIHMS in order to establish the state-of-the-art facilities, and to enhance the number of medical seats from 50 to 100.

The cabinet further said it will rationalize the posting of doctors, especially specialists, to ensure that essential medical and special services are made available in each and every district of the state.

The other proposals of the cabinet include establishment of an AIIMS unit in Arunachal, blood bank in every district, ambulance services, particularly for critical care patients, trauma and cardiac care, etc.

It was also decided that fund would be provided to the TRIHMS for advanced cardiac care and other equipment, besides upgrading the two general hospitals to 200-bedded level with all required facilities and free diagnostic services. (CMO)