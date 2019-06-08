CM calls for urgent solution to APPSCCE impasse

ITANAGAR, Jun 7: Members and officials of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), led by its Chairman Nipo Nabam, called on Chief Minister Pema Khandu at his secretariat office here on Friday and briefed the CM on the status of the combined competitive examination (APPSCCE) conducted in 2018 – a matter which is currently sub judice.

During the discussion, Khandu called for finding an urgent solution to the issue, and asked the commission to “bring the issue to a logical conclusion.”

The matter of introducing the UPSC pattern of examination in future civil service examinations was also discussed. Khandu said a decision in this regard would soon be taken in the cabinet.

The APPSC chairman said the commission would initiate all possible measures to end the APPSCCE impasse. The commission also informed the CM about the status of other exams being conducted by it.

In the matter of strengthening the APPSC, Khandu said his government would soon address the shortage of manpower and infrastructure requirement of the commission. (CMO)