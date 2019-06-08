DC stresses on need for planning

BOLENG, Jun 7: Siang Deputy Commissioner Rajeev Takuk on Friday stressed the importance of incorporating proper planning with implementation of developmental works.

The DC said this during a coordination meeting with the HoDs of the district and Pangin MLA Ojing Tasing to review the status of ongoing developmental works being carried out by various departments, particularly in Pangin.

Takuk sought details from the HoDs on the schemes being implemented by their respective departments, including proposals for the current financial year.

The MLA urged the officers to discharge their duties with diligence and sincerity. Taking serious note of unauthorized absence of government officers from their places of posting, he advised them to imbibe discipline and punctuality.

The HoDs informed about the developmental activities being undertaken by their departments, and placed the issues and problems hindering smooth implementation of works.

They sought assistance from the MLA and the administration in these matters, and requested them to pursue the cases of the departments at their respective level. (DIPRO)