Depts asked to dispose of medical waste, infected animal carcasses

AALO, Jun 7: West Siang DC Swetika Sachan has asked the medical, the urban development and the veterinary departments to work together to dispose of medical waste and dead animals with infectious diseases, in order to contain the spread of diseases.

Addressing a meeting on medical waste management here on Friday, the DC informed that burning of waste in hospital premises is banned, and that all wastes are to be disposed of after being chemically treated and observing all safety measures.

The meeting was attended by officials of the medical department, members of the district level monitoring committee, and others.

DMO Dr Moli Riba urged the members to visit the general hospital here from time to time and offer their suggestions to improve its services.

Medical Superintendent Dr Linya Lollen made a presentation on medical waste management and the problems faced by the medical department in terms of cleanliness and healthcare delivery, while DVO Dr Nyodu and Yomcha MO Dr Jumge Padu offered tips on medical waste management and supply of medicines to medical outposts. (DIPRO)