Workshop on FAW management held

NAMSAI, Jun 7: As many as 118 participants, including progressive farmers and officials of the agriculture and allied departments of Tezu, Changlang, Deomali and Namsai attended a state level workshop on ‘scientific management of fall armyworm (FAW) in maize production’ held here on Thursday.

Organised by the ICAR’s Basar (Lepa Rada)-based regional centre (RC), in collaboration with the Namsai KVK, the workshop also featured discussions on the agro-met advisory services of the district agromet units.

Addressing the workshop, ICAR RC Joint Director Dr H Kalita urged the participants to take precautions against incidences of FAW infestation in maize and other crops, while Umiam (Meghalaya) ICAR’s Crop Protection Head Dr GT Behere informed that the FAW species found in Arunachal is the same as the one found in America and Africa, and said the FAW management practices of the two continents could be adopted by the farmers here.

He, however, suggested that “the best method to manage FAW in Arunachal is through organic methods.”

Arunachal University of Studies vice chancellor Prof VK Kawatra advised the participants to take preventive measures, and scientist Bidyapati Ngangom spoke on the effects of weather on crop cultivation, and on “contingency planning” to minimize losses caused by adverse weather.

Several participants asked questions regarding the organic approach to FAW management.

The participants were later taken on a field visit to the KVK’s farm here, where Dr Behere explained the symptoms of FAW infestation.