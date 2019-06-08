Governor for holding archery camp in state

ITANAGAR, Jun 7: Saying that he has discussed with the chief of the army staff regarding holding an archery camp in the state with coaching support from the Indian Army’s archery team, Governor BD Mishra on Friday suggested that Liromoba MLA Nyamar Karbak sponsor the camp in his constituency, in coordination with the army and the state’s sports department.

The governor said this when Karbak called on him at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday to discuss developmental initiatives and women’s education in the state.

Mishra advised the MLA to explore ways to motivate students and youths, particularly girl students, towards competitive examinations, games and sports.

He also advised Karbak to “motivate the teachers to give extra coaching to their students and prepare them for various government service competitive examinations at the union and the state levels.”

Expressing gratitude to the governor for the proposal, Karbak said a training camp would be organised at Donyi Polo Government College in Kamki in West Siang district with support from the army unit stationed there. (Raj Bhavan)