Meeting on immunization held

NAHARLAGUN, Jun 7: A state level review meeting on ‘boosting routine immunization demand generation (BRIDGE) and IPC skill training for the frontline health workers on routine immunization’ was conducted here by the state unit of the National Health Mission, in collaboration with the UNICEF, on Friday.

The meeting was conducted for Anjaw, Changlang, East Kameng, East Siang, Lohit, Namsai, Longding, Papum pare, Tirap, Upper Subansiri, Upper Siang, Kurung Kumey and Kra Daadi. It was attended by the ASHA nodal officers and community mobilizers of all 13 districts who have already been trained on BRIDGE and have rolled out the BRIDGE IPC skill training on routine immunization for ASHAs, AWWs and ANMs in their respective districts.

Terming the ANMs, ASHAs and AWWs “the backbone of health delivery system,” Family Welfare Director Dr A Yirang stressed the need to “train them in most effective way to build their capacities to achieve zero dropout case.”

The UNICEF’s social and behaviour change communication consultant, Bijoy Dungdung, advised the participants to utilize their knowledge to develop effective communication strategies to improve the immunization coverage.

IED Deputy Director O Thamphang also spoke.