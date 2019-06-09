Boys drown in river, bodies still traceless

SEPPA, Jun 8: The frantic search for two boys – Yulam Kamchung and Hassang Welly – who drowned in the Kameng river here in East Kameng district on Thursday morning, ended in futility on Saturday evening also.

Yulam, son of Kati Kamchung, and Hassang, son of Sitaram Welly, were playing in the river when surging water swept them away.

The police, the administration, and other residents of Seppa have joined the distraught families in the search.