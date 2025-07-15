Labourer killed in Roing, Mising orgs announce indefinite road blockade

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 14 Jul: A labourer, identified as Shankar Pegu, a resident of Borajuli village in Assam’s Biswanath district, died at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun on Monday morning after he was allegedly shot by one Tadar Bhai, a resident of Sagalee in Papum Pare district, in Lower Dibang Valley HQ Roing on Sunday, IGP (East) PN Khrimey informed.

Pegu was brought to the TRIHMS on Sunday evening with bullet injuries in his leg and head. He was being treated but succumbed to injuries on Monday morning.

Alleged accused Tadar Bhai reportedly surrendered before the police in Naharlagun after Pegu was declared dead.

According to the police, Pegu was working under Tadar at the latter’s work site in Roing as a labourer. The police are currently interrogating the accused for the reason behind his shooting Pegu.

Pegu is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Meanwhile, Assam-based organizations, the Takam Mising Porin Kebang, the Mising Mimag Kebang and the Takam Mising Mime Kebang have jointly announced an indefinite blockade of all roads connecting Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, demanding justice for late Pegu, and late Probash Doley (22), who was murdered on 18 June in Chimpu in a separate incident, from 7 am of 15 July (Tuesday).

“Enough is enough. We stand united in grief and rage. Justice must be served,” the three organizations said, demanding capital punishment for the accused.

They strongly condemned the incident and termed it an act of barbarism.

“We fervently appeal to Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Home Minister Mama Natung to arrest the accused immediately. We want immediate justice,” demanded Reedep Jack Doley, external affairs secretary of the TMPK.