66 villages along Indo-Myanmar border identified under VVP: CM

ITANAGAR, 14 Jul: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday said 66 villages in the state along the Indo-Myanmar border have been identified for development under the Centre’s Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP).

These villages fall within Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of the frontier state, Khandu said in a post on social media.

He said while 42 villages are located in Changlang district, 13 are in Longding and 11 in Tirap district.

Terming the initiative a ‘last-mile development’, Khandu wrote that focus will be on roads, telecom, electricity, livelihoods, and skill development.

According to the 2011 census, Wakka village in Longding has the highest population among the selected villages with over 2,000 residents, followed by Gandhigram in Changlang with 1,754 people and Khanu in Longding with 1,629.

The least populated villages – all in Changlang district – include Old Potuk (41), Gaherigram (57), and Lungtung (71).

In Tirap district, the identified villages are Old Bunting, Sanliam, Raho, Lazu, Noglo, Upper Chinhan, Lower Chinhan, Tutnyu, Lonyen, New Kothung, and Nogna.

Wakka, Khanu, Chongkhow, Chop, Khogla, Kampong, Jagan, Khasa, Konnu, Konsa, Lower Pongchau, Pongchau, Pongchau HQ, and Votnu have been identified in Longding district.

In Changlang, 42 villages across seven blocks, namely, Khagam-Miao, Kantang, Khimiyong, Manmao, Nampong, Yatdam, and Vijoynagar have been identified.

Officials said the programme aims to address gaps in livelihood, infrastructure, tourism, skill development, and connectivity – including roads, telecom, housing, and renewable energy – to encourage residents to stay in the border villages.

In the first phase of the VVP, the Centre had approved 455 villages along the Indo-Bhutan and Indo-Tibet border on 15 February, 2023. Of these, 135 villages were unconnected. (PTI)