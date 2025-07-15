Titung to represent India at Judo Cadet & Junior Asian Cup

ITANAGAR, 14 Jul: Taba Titung, a promising young judoka from Arunachal Pradesh, has departed for Taipei to represent India in the Judo Cadet & Junior Asian Cup-2025. The event will be held on 15 and 16 July.

Titung’s track record includes a gold medal in the Cadet National Judo Championship, which was held in Pune, Maharashtra in January this year, and a bronze medal in the 7th Khelo India Youth Games 2024-25, held in Patna, Bihar, in May.

While informing this, the Arunachal Judo Association stated that Titung’s selection showcases the growing talents among the young athletes in the state. The association expressed hope that his achievement would encourage other young people in the state to take up sports with dedication.